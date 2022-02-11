Kadaisi Movie Review: An emotional drama with realistic performances

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nallandi, Yogi Babu

Director: Manikandan

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Kadaisi Viavasayi hit the screen today and audiences are all praises for this emotional drama starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nallandi ( who is unfortunately no more), Yogi Babu and others. Here’s our review.

Mayandi (Nallandi) is the only farmer in the village who is still practising farming as a profession. The villagers requested him to cultivate grains on his farming land as an offering to the deity. Mayandi, who is very kind in nature, has agreed to it and started the process. For various reasons, things don’t run smooth. Mayandi, by the police, is falsely accused of a crime and a case is filed against him and this makes things quite difficult for him. But what is he accused of and why? What is going to be the situation of the last farmer of the villages?

Besides, Mayandi, a few people from the village are a man (Muniswaran) who is deeply saddened by the fact that he was turned down by the woman he loves because she heard that his family is a crazy one. There is also a bald man (Kalimuthu) who is so desperate to grow his hair back. A 22-year-old dwarf woman who so much wants to get married and has huge hopes. Ramayya (Vijay Sethupathi), who is a Murugan devotee, believes to have gone crazy following the death of his loved one and is now a vagabond. A police constable (Kaalaipandiyan) constantly gets mistaken for an auto driver. Yogi Babu plays a man who sold his land, bought an elephant with it and is making money from it.

Kadaisi Viavasayi is a film that is as real as possible. It is as pure as possible. The writing is neat and the story is beautiful and the makers haven’t compromised anywhere and they put in all the possible efforts to make this film the best one. Tamil filmmakers and writers have made so many films on farmers, and the problems they deal with. Once again, a film is made in the same backdrop but this one stands out as we do not see single dramatic scenes that force the emotions into it.

One of the most different things about the film is that even talks about spirituality. It talks about how our deities came into existence and what do they signify. Flora and fauna and shown in the best possible way. The film is made using sync sound and it adds so much reality to the flick. For a while, it takes you into an entirely different world, makes us feel the character. Director Manikandan proved his mettle by this beautifully made film where the protagonist has shown emotions in the most beautiful way. He wants to embrace the farmers with love and not show pity on them.

This is a breezy and emotional film that will make your hearts melt with beautifully depicted emotions by the actors. Watch it!

