Kadaisi Ulaga Por OTT release: When and where to watch Hiphop Tamizha Adhi's sci-fi action flick outside India

Hiphop Tamizha Adhi starrer Tamil-language sci-fi adventure movie is all set to debut on OTT outside India. The film, written and directed by the actor himself, was initially released in theaters on September 20, 2024.

Now, the movie is all set to make its online debut outside India and will be released on the OTT platform Tentkotta. The movie will start streaming online from October 25, 2024. The official notification was made via the platform’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, which read, “The countdown begins! The War for unity kicks off on Oct 25 on Tentkotta.”

Official notification by Tentkotta for Kadaisi Ulaga Por:

The movie Kadaisi Ulaga Por, written, produced, and directed by actor-musician Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, is set in 2028. As the world faces the impending doom of World War III, the plot takes off with economic sanctions being imposed on countries, including India, with the government not joining the coalition formed by China, trying to replace the United Nations.

With several raids in the country, the probability of the world’s end looms on their heads, making up the entire plot. Aside from Adhi, the movie also has actors like Nassar, Natarajan Subramaniam, Anagha, N. Azhagam Perumal, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, Singampuli, Kalyan Master, Elango Kumaravel, and many more in critical roles.

The film’s music is composed by the Hiphop Tamizha duo themselves, with cinematography fulfilled by Arjunraja. Moreover, the film’s editing was handled by Pradeep E. Ragav, who is next set to work in Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final film, Thalapathy 69.

The musical duo Hiphop Tamizha was last seen composing the tracks and scores for Allu Sirish starrer fantasy action movie Buddy. The film, helmed by Sam Anton, was the remake of the Tamil film Teddy, starring Arya.

The movie also had actors Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh, and Ajmal Ameer in crucial roles. The composing duo is next set to craft the tracks for Aalambana, starring Vaibhav.

