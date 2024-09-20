Kadaisi Ulaga Por Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens think about Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s latest sci-fi action flick

Composer-turned-actor Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s sci-fi action flick has been released in theaters today, September 20, 2024. The film bankrolled by the actor himself has brought in many varied reactions from the audience.

The movie is written and directed by Hiphop Tamizha Adhi himself with an ensemble cast of actors like Nassar, Natarajan Subramaniam, Anagha, N. Azhagam Perumal, Harish Uthaman, Munishkanth, Singampuli, and many more playing key roles.

Reacting to the same, many netizens have expressed their opinions about the film. While one user lauded the film’s screenplay and praised the lead actors Hiphop Tamizha and Nataraj Subramaniam, other users called the former’s characterization weak and called the entire movie “weak.”

Here’s what netizens have to say about Kadaisi Ulaga Por:

From the reactions on the internet, it seems that Kadaisi Ulaga Por has managed to garner mixed reviews from the audiences. While some of them have lauded the film, especially its VFX, others have called it a generic story.

The film written, directed, and bankrolled by the actor himself is based in the near future of 2028, when the world is facing the impending doom of the Third World War.

The plot takes off with economic sanctions being imposed on countries including India in the future and the country not joining the coalition formed by China, trying to replace the United Nations. With several raids being taken place in the country, the probability of the world’s end looms on their heads, making up the entire plot.

The film’s music is composed by Hiphop Tamizha duo themselves, with cinematography fulfilled by Arjunraja. Moreover, the film’s editing was handled by Pradeep E. Ragav, who is next set to work in Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final film, Thalapathy 69.

The musical duo Hiphop Tamizha was last seen composing the tracks and scores for Allu Sirish starrer fantasy action movie Buddy. The film helmed by Sam Anton was the remake of the Tamil film Teddy, starring Arya.

The movie also had actors Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Rajesh Singh, and Ajmal Ameer in key roles. The composing duo is next set to craft the tracks for the film Aalambana, starring Vaibhav.

