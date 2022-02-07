Kadaisi Vivasayi dialogue promo: Vijay Sethupathi gets fans excited for M Manikandan directorial

Vijay Sethupathi is presently occupied promoting the comedy outing Kadaisi Vivasayi. The star has been sharing many snippets from the film to get the audiences excited about his upcoming release. The actor took to social media and shared another dialogue promo from the movie.

The highlight from his short clip is the elephant who shines in the latest promo. Also, Yogi Babu is seen in his usual comic avatar in the film as he also features in the dialogue promo. Before this, Vijay Sethupathi shared 3 other videos from Kadaisi Vivasayi, giving us an insight as to what can be expected from his latest venture.

Check out the post below:

The film has been helmed by M. Manikandan. The movie stars an eighty-five-year-old farmer as the lead, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen doing a special role in the film. Others who are also part of the film’s cast are Yogi Babu, Muneeshwaran, Kali Muthu, Chaplin Sundar, and Raichal Rabecca Philip.

Meanwhile, Kadaisi Vivasayi has been ready to release since December 2019. But as luck would have it, the film could not be released owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is now slated to hit the silver screens on 11 February.

Besides Kadaisi Vivasayi, Vijay Sethupati has two other big projects in the pipeline. First, he will star in a romantic comedy titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Then the actor will feature alongside Kamal Haasan in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action film Vikram. Both these films are highly anticipated by the fans.

Also Read: PICS: Vijay Deverakonda catches planes & naps in style; Sports Anita Dongre ethnic look with Gucci shoes