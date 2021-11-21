Kadaisi Vivasayi Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi starrer looks intriguing, is a package of emotions & humour

Directed by M.Manikandan, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu, Kadaisi Vivasayi looks intriguing and revolves around the life of a self-sufficient old farmer and his village. Every character in the trailer can be seen making an impactful appearance and will keep you hooked till the last. Nallandi plays the farmer while Vijay Sethupathi is seen as his son and Yogi Babu is an elephant mahout in the film.

Kadaisi Vivasayi has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan while Thotta Tharani is the art director and Ajit Kumar is the editor. M Manikandan is the Cinematographer. Kadaisi Vivasayi was announced first by director Manikandan in 2016 but the film got delayed for a few reasons. This is Vijay Sethupathi's second collaboration with Manikandan after Aandavan Kattalai.

Check out the trailer below:

Also Read: Jr NTR's latest pic with son Abhay Ram is all about precious love as they enjoy 'an eyeful of Eiffel Tower'

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi has Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir directed by debutante Venkata Krishna Roghanth.

He also has Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram. The film also stars Malayalam heartthrob Fahadh Faasil. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the shooting of the film was wrapped recently and the post-production work has commenced. The action-thriller is releasing in March 2022.

Besides, Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha and Nayanthara in Vijay Sethupathi's Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.