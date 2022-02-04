Kadaisi Vivasayi: Vijay Sethupathi shines in the dialogue promo from M Manikandan directorial; WATCH

Vijay Sethupathi is presently busy with the upcoming comedy drama Kadaisi Vivasayi. The star took to social media and shared the first promo from the venture. The 10-second clip is a dialogue promo from the movie, getting the audiences wormed up for Kadaisi Vivasayi.

Vijay Sethupathi’s next has been written and directed by M. Manikandan, who has also edited the film. The movie has a very interesting cast with an eighty-five-year-old farmer named Nallandi as the lead. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen doing a pivotal cameo in the film. Other actors to be part of the cast include Yogi Babu, Muneeshwaran, Kali Muthu, Chaplin Sundar and Raichal Rabecca Philip.

Kadaisi Vivasayi has been ready for release for quite some time now. The film was ready in December 2019. However, it could not be released as the pandemic broke out and the film's release kept getting delayed. Now, finally the team has locked a release date and it is slated to hit the silver screens on 11 February

Vijay Sethupati has two other prominent projects lined up for release in 2022. First, the actor will star in romantic comedy, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara. The film will release in theatres this April. The actor will also shares screen space with Kamal Haasan in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram . The film that is not a sequel to its 1986 namesake, will be hitting the silver screens on 31 March 2022.

