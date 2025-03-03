Kadapuraa Kalaikuzhu OTT Release: When and where to watch Kaali Venkat and Mime Gopi starrer Tamil flick online
Tamil language flick Kadapuraa Kalaikuzhu is now available to stream online. Read on.
The 2023-released Tamil language drama Kadapuraa Kalaikuzhu earned a critical response from fans upon its theatrical release two years ago. The movie gained traction for its sublime representation of the rural arts and traditions. And now, the multi-starrer is available to be streamed online on OTT.
When and where to watch Kadapuraa Kalaikuzhu
The Tamil flick Kadapuraa Kalaikuzhu is now available to be watched on the platform Tentkotta.
The OTT giant announced the same on their official X handle by dropping a clip from the movie. They captioned the post as “#KadapuraaKalaikuzhu brings the vibrant spirit of rural tradition to life. Now streaming on #Tentkotta! Don’t miss the cultural celebration!”
Check out the post here:
Official trailer and plot of Kadapuraa Kalaikuzhu
The storyline of Kadapuraa Kalaikuzhu revolves around the true lives of folk artists and dancers and how, with time, it has become imperative to revive their livelihood and ensure their survival.
The film is centered around a folk dancer group from Tamil Nadu that is headed by a kind-hearted man named Pavadasamy. He wants to buy a plot of land and establish a school that will teach the future generation of children this rare art of folk dance.
However, nothing comes easy on the route to passion and Pavadasamy also faces the same challenges and hurdles in his quest to bring into relevance the lost cultures and traditions of the tribal community when it comes to staying on par with modern society.
Cast and crew of Kadapuraa Kalaikuzhu
The main star cast of the Tamil movie features Munishkanth, Kaali Venkat, Mime Gopi, Hari Krishnan, Srilekha Rajendran, Swathi Muthu and others in key roles.
It is written and directed by Raja Gurusamy. Backed by Sakti Ciinee Production, its music has been composed by Henry.
Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals if Prabhas-led Spirit would BREAK Baahubali’s records: ‘I will definitely make...’