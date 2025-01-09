Kadhalikka Neramillai: Cast, plot, certification, and runtime; everything you need to know about Jayam Ravi-Nithya Menen movie

Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen starrer romantic comedy movie Kadhlikka Neramillai is slated to release in theaters on January 14, 2025. As the movie is days away from release, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has completed the movie’s censoring.

As per the CBFC, the movie was granted its censor clearance on January 9, 2025, with a UA 16+ certification. The film, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, focuses on the tale of Shreya and Siddharth.

Highlighting the lives of these two individuals, the film takes on how both their lives intersect, leading them down unpredictable ways. While the movie underlines the question of whether a perfect life exists in a scenario that is profound with love, marriage, and kids, Shreya finds it difficult after meeting men like Siddharth.

The latter believes that marriage and children are a recipe for disaster, leading them down a relationship that is chaotic and conflicting as it comes. The rest of the movie glances at whether love is a timeless element that could withstand the test of time in the everchanging narrative of relationships.

With Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen playing the lead roles, the film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, Lal, Mano, and many more in key roles.

The movie, directed by Kiruthiga, features cinematography by Gavemic U Ary and editing by Lawrence Kishore. The film’s musical tracks and background scores are crafted by AR Rahman.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the movie’s runtime is specified as 142.8 minutes, which is approximately 2 hours and 22 minutes.

Moving forward, Jayam Ravi was recently announced to play a key role in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer movie, which is tentatively titled SK25. The Sudha Kongara film is speculated to have Ravi play the main antagonist. With SK in the lead, the movie also has actors like Atharvaa Murali and Sreeleela in supporting roles.

ALSO READ: Legendary Malayalam playback singer P Jayachandran passes away at age of 80 after reportedly fighting cancer