Kadhalikka Neramillai director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s next to have Vijay Sethupathi as lead? Here’s what we know

There is no doubt that director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi is on cloud nine with the success of her latest film, Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film, which features Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, hit theaters earlier this year and emerged as a massive success.

In the latest update, the YouTube channel Valai Pechu has reported that the Vanakkam Chennai director is set to begin her next project with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this. Needless to say, it would be a treat for fans to see a collaboration between the Master actor and the Paper Rocket director.

Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi’s latest directorial venture, Kadhalikka Neramillai, is a romantic comedy film. As mentioned earlier, the film features Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, with Yogi Babu, Lal, Vinay Rai, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, and many more in other crucial roles.

The film revolves around the two lead characters, whose lives become entangled due to circumstances. How they overcome these challenges and fall in love forms the crux of the story. In an interview prior to the film’s release, the filmmaker mentioned that she hoped to showcase how relationships work, how conflicts emerge, and how lovers manage to overcome them.

Kadhalikka Neramillai boasts a wonderful technical team as well, including Gavemic U. Ary as the cinematographer and Lawrence Kishore handling the film’s editing. Renowned composer A.R. Rahman has composed the background score for the film, while Udhayanidhi Stalin has bankrolled the project under the banner of Red Giant Movies.

As for Vijay Sethupathi, the actor was last seen in the highly anticipated period political crime film Viduthalai Part 2, directed by Vetrimaaran. The film also features Manju Warrier, Anurag Kashyap, Kishore, Soori, Bhavani Sre, and many more in crucial roles. Released in December last year, the film garnered immense praise from both fans and critics alike.

Up next, the actor has three major projects in the pipeline, including the silent film Gandhi Talks, which also features Aravind Swamy, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more, and is helmed by Kishore Pandurang Belekar. He is also working on Ace, alongside Rukmini Vasanth, directed by Arumuga Kumar, and Train, co-starring Shruti Haasan, which is helmed by Mysskin.