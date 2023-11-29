Kadhalikka Neramillai First Look: A glimpse into Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen’s new love story

Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen are set to star alongside for the first time in their careers for a new Tamil film called Kadhalikka Neramillai. The title translates to ‘No Time For Love’ which embodies a new love story to be in the making.

The film's makers shared the first look from the film featuring both actors. The film will be directed by actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s wife Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, with the former producing it under the banner of Red Giant Movies.

Kadhalikka Neramillai first look

Interestingly, in the first look, Nithya Menen’s name features prior to Jayam Ravi’s indicating that she might have a more lead role or at least an equal role to her male contemporary. The film has also been confirmed with actors Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, and Lal playing important roles. The film is going to be musically composed by AR Rahman with Gavemic U Ary cranking the camera.

The film marks the 4th directorial venture by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi in total after debuting back in 2013 with the romantic-comedy movie Vanakkam Chennai starring Shiva and Priya Anand. The film was a successful venture and was positively welcomed by critics as well. The film’s music was also a chartbuster, which was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Moreover, Kiruthiga made the film Kaali with Vijay Antony in the lead role back in 2018, and in 2022 she made the web series Paper Rocket, starring Kalidas Jayaram and Tanya Ravichander in leading roles.

Nithya Menen’s work front

Nithya Menen was last seen this year with her Malayalam film Kolaambi. The drama film directed by TK Rajeev Kumar had actors Renji Panicker, Rohini, Sijoy Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan in prominent roles.

The film’s core team consisted of prominent names like Ramesh Narayan who composed the music, Resul Pookutty who handled the sound design, Ravi Varman who did the cinematography and finally Sabu Cyril fulfilled the production design. The film was also selected in Indian Panorama, at the 50th International Film Festival of India which concluded yesterday.

Nithya Menen was also seen in two web series this year as well, one being the Telugu web series Kumari Srimathi and also the Malayalam web series Masterpeace.

Jayam Ravi’s work front

Jayam Ravi was last seen playing the lead roles this year for the film Ponniyin Selvan: II and also the psychological action thriller called Iraivan. Though the former was a major success in theaters, Iraivan did not do the same and was a box office bomb with mixed to negative reviews.

The actor has a few lineups ready for the coming years, initially with a film called Brother directed by M Rajesh with Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead role. Then he will be seen in the film Siren which has Anupama Parameswaran and Keerthy Suresh playing key roles.

Lastly, Jayam Ravi is also joining hands with Mani Ratnam once again for the film Thug Life, which has Kamal Haasan headlining it. The film also has Dulquer Salmaan and Trisha Krishnan in key roles.

