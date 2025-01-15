Kadhalikka Neramillai: Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen's film becomes victim of piracy; gets leaked online in HD quality

Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, hit the big screens on the occasion of Sankranti and Pongal, January 14. While the movie has been receiving positive responses from audiences, it has unfortunately been leaked online on several piracy websites. Yes, you read it right! The movie is now available to download just hours after its release.

The Jayam Ravi starrer is available in 1080p, 720p, 480p, and HD versions on pirated websites like Filmyzilla. Internet users can download the movie on their desktops and phones with just a click. People can stream the film in both English and Hindi languages. With the full movie being leaked online, it remains to be seen whether the movie's business will be impacted.

The story of Kadhalikka Neramillai centers around the characters of Jayam Ravi, a structural engineer, and Nirupama (TJ Bhanu), a model who is deeply in love and preparing for their engagement. However, their relationship takes a turn when Niru discovers that Sid was a sperm donor and has no desire for children.

Simultaneously, the film follows Shreya (Nithya Menen) and her boyfriend Karan (John Kokken), who have been in a registered marriage for visa purposes but are awaiting a traditional wedding.

The movie is directed by Kiruthiga and is doing well in theaters.

On the work front, Jayam Ravi was recently announced as a key addition to the cast of the much-anticipated Sivakarthikeyan starrer, tentatively titled SK25. The film, directed by Sudha Kongara, is creating a lot of buzz, with speculations surrounding Ravi's role.

It is believed that he will portray the main antagonist in the movie. Alongside Ravi, the film also stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, with other notable actors including Atharvaa Murali and Sreeleela in supporting roles.

