Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen's rom-com online

Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen, hit the big screens on January 14, coinciding with the festive occasion of Sankranti and Pongal. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film received positive responses from audiences. After impressing viewers in cinemas, it is now set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Kadhalikka Neramillai

According to a Times Now report, Kadhalikka Neramillai will begin streaming on Netflix from February 14 onwards as a Valentine's Day treat for fans. However, the makers have yet to confirm the release date.

Official trailer and plot of Kadhalikka Neramillai

Back in 2017, an architect named Shriya defies her family's wishes and marries Karan through a registered marriage. When she discovers his infidelity, she ends the relationship. Determined to become a mother, she opts for IVF with her cousin Ashwini's support.

This decision strains her relationship with her mother, who disowns her. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, structural engineer Sid is in a relationship with model Nirupama. After a stressful phase at work, he and his friends freeze their sperm. Sid uses a pseudonym, P. James, and provides incorrect contact details for anonymity. A mix-up at the hospital results in his sperm being used for Shriya's IVF. She later gives birth to a son, Parthiv.

Eight years later, Sid moves to Chennai for work and unexpectedly meets Shriya and Parthiv. He forms a strong bond with the boy, unaware they are biologically connected. As he and Shriya compete for the same project, their interactions increase. Parthiv, eager to find his father, searches for answers. Meanwhile, Sethu learns about the sperm mix-up and discovers Sid is Parthiv's father. Unaware of this, they begin a new journey as a family.

Cast and crew of Kadhalikka Neramillai

Directed and written by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the film is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin under the banner of Red Giant Movies. It stars Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen, with cinematography by Gavemic U. Ary and editing by Lawrence Kishore. The music for the film is composed by A. R. Rahman.