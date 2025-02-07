Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Ravi Mohan, Nithya Menen starrer romantic comedy online

Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen swooned everyone with their breezy romantic comedy movie Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film hit the big screens on January 14, 2025. And now, after a month, the movie is all set to stream digitally on OTT.

When and where to watch Kadhalikka Neramillai

After a month of its theatrical run, Kadhalikka Neramillai is all set for streaming online on Netflix from February 11, 2025. Fans will be able to watch the movie in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages.

An official announcement was made by the digital platform on social media recently.

Taking to Instagram, Netflix India shared the poster of the movie and wrote, “No time for love? Destiny disagrees Watch Kadhalikka Neramillai, coming soon to Netflix on 11 February, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Kadhalikka Neramillai

The movie revolves around the intertwining lives of Shriya, a Chennai-based architect and Siddharth, a structural engineer. The former defies the wishes of her orthodox parents and undergoes IVF, desirous to embrace motherhood.

On the other hand, Siddharth, who had been in a steady relationship with a model, ends up freezing his sperm amid a stressful work period. He maintains anonymity by putting incorrect credentials.

A mix-up at the hospital however leads to Siddharth’s sperm getting used for Shriya’s IVF procedure. A few months later, the latter gives birth to a son, Parthiv.

What follows is a leap of eight years, where Sidharth unexpectedly bumps into Shriya and Parthiv. While he is completely unaware of his biological connection with the little boy, the duo forms a strong bond. Meanwhile, both Sid and Shriya compete for the same project, as their interactions increase. As Parthiv searches for answers about his father, the trio gradually starts over a life together.

Cast and crew of Kadhalikka Neramillai

The main cast of Kadhalikka Neramillai includes Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen in the leads. Other stars feature Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Lizzie Antony, TJ Bhanu and more.

This romantic comedy is directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin and Red Giant Movies, the music of the film is composed by none other than AR Rahman.