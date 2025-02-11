Kadhalikka Neramillai OTT release: Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen’s romantic comedy debuts online; check how fans are reacting

Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen presented a new-generation breezy rom-com with their latest release Kadhalikka Neramillai. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the movie has grabbed the attention of audiences for more than one reason altogether. After an uplifting score at the box office during its theatrical run, the movie has finally been up for viewing on OTT.

Well, Kadhalikka Neramillai has been available on the OTT platform Netflix from today, February 11, 2025. After having created quite a stir amongst audiences who watched it at the theaters, it seems like the movie has been getting an equally good response from fans who have now seen it on OTT.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), several fans have shared their honest opinion of the movie. While some have found the storyline to be progressive and quite interesting, others deemed it to be slow in the beginning.

Moreover, a few critiqued the complicated representation of relationships in the Ravi Mohan starrer. Meanwhile, some fans didn't like the movie, especially its second half, citing unnecessary lagging of some scenes.

Coming to the plot of the movie, Kadhalikka Neramillai stands as a far-fetched take on modern relationships. Distant individuals Shriya and Sid embark on a journey of parenthood unknowingly, after an accidental mix-up at an IVF facility, where the former was receiving treatment to embrace parenthood.

What follows is the tryst of destiny where Shriya and Sid finally meet, unaware of their connection. While they do fall in love, a sudden leap of eight years changes complete scenarios, post which Shriya becomes a mother to her and Sid’s biological son Parthiv.

The movie hit the theaters on January 14, 2025, clashing with the Pongal celebrations and minted Rs. 10 crore at the box office. Bankrolled by Red Giant Movies, the film’s highlight has been the unmatched musical score by AR Rahman.