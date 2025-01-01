Kadhalikka Neramillai release date: Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen starrer romantic movie to hit big screens on THIS date

Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen starrer Kadhalikka Neramillai is all set to hit the big screens soon. Now, the makers dropped an official post on social media announcing the release date of the movie. As per the announcement, the film will hit theaters on January 14, 2025.

Along with the release date notification, the makers also penned the caption, “The more you resist, the more you'll fall in love! Kadhalikka Neramillai releasing in cinemas on January 14th, 2025,” unveiling new looks from the flick.

See the official post for Kadhalikka Neramillai here:

The upcoming movie Kadhalikka Neramillai is a Tamil-language romantic comedy written and directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, wife of Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, and was last seen directing the web series, Paper Rocket.

Besides the leading actors, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, John Kokken, Lal, and many more in key roles. The film also marks Jayam Ravi’s 33rd cinematic venture, collaborating with Nithya Menen for the first time.

Additionally, the musical tracks and scores of the movie are composed by AR Rahman, with the makers already unveiling the songs Yennai Izhukkuthadi and Lavender Neramae.

Apart from this, Jayam Ravi is all set to appear in a key role for Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movie, tentatively titled SK25. The film, which is being helmed by Sudha Kongara, marks the director’s first collaboration with SK and Ravi.

As Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role in the film, it is expected that Jayam Ravi has been roped into playing the main antagonist, with actors Atharvaa Murali and Sreeleela (Tamil debut) playing supporting roles.

The movie is said to be the revival of Sudha Kongara and Suriya’s shelved project, which was tentatively called Suriya 43 or Puranaanooru.

The film was initially announced to mark Sudha and Suriya’s reunion after 2020’s Soorarai Pottru, with actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma in prominent parts. However, due to unknown reasons, the film was shelved, with Suriya moving ahead to shoot for Retro with Karthik Subbaraj.

Besides Kadhalikka Neramillai and SK25, Jayam Ravi is also playing the lead role in the fantasy comedy flick Genie alongside Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Additionally, the actor also has the film, tentatively called JR34, in the pipeline.

