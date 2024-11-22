Kadhalikka Neramillai single OUT: AR Rahman drops a funky jazz banger called Yennai Izhukkuthadi for Jayam Ravi, Nithya Menen’s romantic flick

Jayam Ravi was recently seen in the M Rajesh directorial comedy film Brother, released on October 31, 2024. Now, the actor is set to appear in a film called Kadhalikka Neramillai alongside Nithya Menen and the makers have unveiled the first single from the same.

The song called, Yennai Izhukkuthadi is composed and crooned by AR Rahman along with singer Dhee. The song showcases a backdrop of carnival games with the leading actors enjoying the moments. The new-age style of composition along with the peppy and funky use of jazz surely makes it quite a fun track to dance to.

Check out the single Yennai Izhukkuthadi from Kadhalikka Neramillai here:

The movie Kadhalikka Neramillai, touted to be a romantic flick, is directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi with Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen in the lead. Besides them, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Yogi Babu, Vinay Ray, TJ Banu, John Kokken, Lal, Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, Mano, and many more in key roles.

Music composer AR Rahman has been making quite the headlines recently after his wife Saira Banu announced that they will be separating after 29 years of marriage. The official intimation of the divorce was made by Banu’s lawyer through a statement which stated that the decision came after their marriage had endured emotional strain.

AR Rahman later took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share his feelings about the couple's desire to celebrate 30 years of marriage, which was sadly interrupted, confirming the reports of their divorce.

Coming to Jayam Ravi’s work front, the actor was seen playing the lead role in the film Brother. The comedy-drama flick featured the tale of a law college dropout, Karthik who goes about in life with his own ideology and questions anything he finds wrongful.

Frustrated by his antics, his sister takes him along to her in-law’s house which yet again creates havoc, leading to a cluster of wrongful situations. The movie also had actors Priyanka Arul Mohan, Bhumika Chawla, Natarajan Subramaniam, and more in key roles.

