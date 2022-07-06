Kaduva: Censor Board suggests a big change in the final cut of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer

Prithviraj Sukumaran headlined action entertainer, Kaduva has been delayed multiple times. Now, after facing many hardships, the film is all set to reach the big screens on 7th July this year. The recent news regarding the film is that it has received a U/A certificate from the censor board. Along with giving a final go-ahead, the censor board has also suggested a major change in the flick.

The reports claim that the committee has asked the makers to replace Prithviraj Sukumaran's character name Kuruvachan whenever it occurs in the movie. The reports further inform that the censor board has assured that Kaduva cannot be publicized to be a real-life story of the complainant Kuruvinakkunnel Kuruvachan. They have also clarified that there are no scenes in the venture which will be defamatory to the complainant or his family.

According to the reports, the writer of the flick, Jinu V Abraham was also quoted saying that the film already does not have any such scenes which can be construed as defamatory to Kuruvinakkunnel Kuruvachan. He also said that there will be some minor changes in the movie after censorship regarding the occurrence of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character name, however, no scene or dialogue will be deleted altogether from the drama.

For those unaware, Kaduva landed in a legal soup as a resident of Pala, Kurvinakkunnel Kuruvachan has filed a defamation case in the court against the makers. He claims that the film includes many scenes that can damage his and his family's prestige. In order to make these changes, the makers pushed the release from 30th June to 7th July.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya pens emotional note for people who matter most to him; Shares PICS with mom, Nagarjuna & Hash