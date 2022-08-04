Kaduva to Pakka Commercial: 5 South films to binge watch on OTT this weekend

Weekend calls for a movie marathon. This week we have a few content-based and action masala films released on OTT platforms that shouldn't be missed at any cost if you have entertainment in the mind. While the theatres will be chanting Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kalyan Ram with the films Sita Ramam and Bimbisara, the world of OTT is loaded with films like Kaduva, Best Film from Kerala State Awards Aavasa Vyuham and more.

So grab your popcorn and get ready for some entertainment. Take a look at all the OTT movies from South that are set to release this weekend:

Kaduva

Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie Kaduva, directed by Shaji Kailas is not to be missed. Set in the 1990s, the plot of the movie revolves around the rift between a rubber farmer and a high-cadre police officer. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi, Samyuktha Menon, and others. Kaduva is set for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on August 4.

Pakka Commercial

Directed by Maruthi, Pakka Commercial was released last month in the theatres and received mixed to negative responses. Starring Gopichand and Raashi Khanna in lead roles, this courtroom drama revolves around the battle between a father-son duo, who are both lawyers, in the court. The film is available for watching on Aha, on August 5.

Aavasa Vyuham

The Malayalam sci-fiction Aavasa Vyuham was awarded the ‘Best Film’ at the Kerala State Awards 2022 and stars Rahul Rajagopal, Zhinz Shan, Sreenath Babu and others in key roles. The documents the socio-political and geopolitical reality of a place called Puthuvype. It is available for streaming on Sony LIV from August 4.

19 (1) (a)

19 (1) (a) is a Malayalam film starring Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, in the lead roles based on constitutional rights. The film has opted for a digital route for release and will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Indhu VS, the film on Freedom of Speech and Expression, the fundamental right guaranteed by Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

John Luther

This is a Malayalam movie starring Jayasurya and is directed by Abhijith Joseph. Jayasurya played the title role of a police officer who has lost his hearing and burst an eardrum while investigating the disappearance of a teacher. The film has been received as a decent thriller and you can watch it on ManoramaMax, on August 5.

