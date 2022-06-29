Kaduva: Prithviraj Sukumaran looks dapper in royal blue as he promotes his action entertainer in Kerala

Prithviraj Sukumaran is recently making headlines because of his upcoming action entertainer Kaduva. As the project nears release, the Bro Daddy actor is actively promoting his next. The actor is currently in Kerala to promote this much-anticipated drama. Sharing a sneak peek from his visit on Instagram, he captioned the post, " "When you haven’t slept and wear shades to hide your tired eyes..but end up looking like you’re trying to act cool! #KADUVA Kerala promotions!"

Prithviraj Sukumaran oozed charm in a blue T-shirt and shades as his outfit of the day. Meanwhile, as movie buffs wait to witness Kaduva on the silver screens, the makers have pushed the release of the flick. Citing some unforeseen circumstances, the team has delayed the release of the film by a week. Now, the movie is slated to come to the cinema halls on 7th July this year. Earlier, this Malayalam drama was to be out on 30th June. The specific reason for the decision is not known till now.

Check out the picture below:

Making the announcement on the photo-sharing app, he wrote, "Bigger the dreams, larger the obstacles. Stronger the enemies, harder the fight! #KADUVA release has been postponed by one week to 07/07/2022 due to unforeseen circumstances. We will continue with all promotional activities as scheduled and keep faith in all your love and support for this mass action entertainer. We deeply apologise to all the fans, distributors, and theatre owners across the world."

Kaduva will also see Vivek Oberoi in the role of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, who goes by the name of James Elias Manjiledathu. Additionally, Samyuktha Menon, Seema, Janardhanan, Priyanka Nair, Sudev Nair, Aju Varghese, and Dileesh Pothan will also do important roles in the movie. Backed by the actor's better half Supriya Menon under the banner of Prithviraj Productions, the project has been distributed by Listin Stephen.

Also Read: Pooja Hegde leaves us floored with her latest PHOTOS in a chic white co-ord pantsuit