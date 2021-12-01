Kaduva Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumaran in mundu flaunts action packed mass avatar

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently busy working on his upcoming film with director Shaji Kailas and seems like it will be out an out-action entertainer. Today, the teaser of the film has been released and it shows Prithviraj as Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, who looks stylish in mundu, performing action sequences.

The teaser gives a glimpse of Prithviraj's stylish and massy character, beating up the goons in full action. The actor's role will surely keep the audience hooked and promise a total action-packed performance. Sharing the teaser on social media, Prithviraj wrote, “Here is the first glimpse into the world of Kaduvakkunnel Kuruvachan! 2022..Revenge will be his! #KADUVA.”

Directed by Shaji Kailas, Kaduva marks the actor's second collaboration with Shaji after Simhasanam. This film will also mark Shaji Kailas' return to Mollywood after 6 years. Written by Jinu Abraham, who directed two of Prithviraj's earlier films Adam Joan and London Bridge, Kaduva is touted to be an action thriller. Jakes Bejoy is scoring the music. The makers have reportedly completed major portions of the shoot and the film will be hitting the big screens next year 2022.

Kaduva will feature Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist. Arjun Ashokan, and Samyuktha Menon too are part of the cast.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj has a huge lineup of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan and Neelavelicham.Yesterday, the actor announced that he will be acting and directing in an upcoming Hindi web series based on the life of India's 'Biscuit King' Rajan Pillai.