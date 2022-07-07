Kaduva Twitter Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is a HIT or FLOP?

The much-awaited Malayalam film of the week, Kaduva starring Prithviraj Sukumaran is finally out in theatres, on July 7, 2022. Directed by Shaji Kailas and written by Jinu V. Abraham, the film follows the story of a fierce Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, an influential rubber planter played by Prithviraj. Well, the first reviews of the film are out on Twitter and Kaduva is getting a good response from the audience.

Many have called it a 'Superb comeback for Director #ShajiKailas' while a section of the audience is in awe of powerful punches and action blocks in Kaduva. "Storyline old but packed with powerful punch & actions block @PrithviOfficial Performance Good," a Twitter user wrote, calling the first half a bit better than the second.

"@PrithviOfficial mass terrific action sequences theatre audience makes goosebumps #ShajiKailas Direction @vivekoberoi what a performance man," read another Tweet.

"It's nice to see a less self-indulgent Shaji Kailas after 20 years. Also nice to see some of his trademarks that made me his fan in the first place," a moviegoer tweet after watching the first half of the film.

Take a look at what more the audience has to say about Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer:

For the unversed, Kaduva was initially slated to hit the screens on June 30 but was delayed due to some legal issues and censor board clearance.

Ahead of the release, Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a message on his Facebook account and apologized to his fans for keeping them in wait. "Finally after all the hindrances ‘Kaduva’ is all set to hit the big screens on July 7. Censored U/A. Bookings are open now! PS: Apologies for keeping you all waiting and being so late to open bookings. We had to wait for the legal procedures to take their course!," the actor wrote on social media.