Kaduvo New Teaser: Prithviraj Sukumar is a formidable force as a 'bad boy with a good heart' in this actioner

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Published on Jun 13, 2022 07:41 PM IST  |  5.9K
Prithviraj Sukumaran will once again be seen in his mass avatar in the mass entertainer Kaduva, Adding to the excitment, the makers have dropped a new teaser from the film. The project stars Vivek Oberoi in an important role. Produced by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon under the banners Magic Frames & Prithviraj Productions, the music for the movie has been composed by Jakes Bejoy. Helmed by Shaji Kailas, the glimpse into the flick is high on action, thrill and drama. Kaduva is likely releases in theatres this June 30th Worldwide. 

