Kailas Nath, veteran Malayalam actor passes away in Kochi

Malayalam actor Kailas Nath passed away earlier today at the age of 65. He died at a private hospital in Kochi.

Kailas Nath, the well-known Malayalam actor, passed away earlier today, August 3, 2023. The actor is said to have breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi. Reports suggest that the veteran actor has been under treatment for non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis for the past few months. 

He had acted in several television shows and movies over his long career, which spanned decades. 

