Kailas Nath, veteran Malayalam actor passes away in Kochi
Malayalam actor Kailas Nath passed away earlier today at the age of 65. He died at a private hospital in Kochi.
Kailas Nath, the well-known Malayalam actor, passed away earlier today, August 3, 2023. The actor is said to have breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi. Reports suggest that the veteran actor has been under treatment for non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis for the past few months.
He had acted in several television shows and movies over his long career, which spanned decades.
Credits: seema g nair
