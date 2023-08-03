Kailas Nath, veteran Malayalam actor passes away in Kochi

Kailas Nath, the well-known Malayalam actor, passed away earlier today, August 3, 2023. The actor is said to have breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi. Reports suggest that the veteran actor has been under treatment for non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis for the past few months.

He had acted in several television shows and movies over his long career, which spanned decades.

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda: What makes them an exciting on-screen couple?