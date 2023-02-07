Kaithi 2: Karthi-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film to start rolling after the release of Leo; Read details

Lokesh Kanagaraj , the young filmmaker established himself as one of the most sought-after talents of South Indian cinema with back-to-back blockbusters. The 4-fims-old director kickstarted his signature crime thriller cinematic universe with the 2019-released film Kaithi , which featured Karthi in the titular role. Later, with his 2022-released blockbuster Vikram, Lokesh extended the universe further by incorporating the characters of Kaithi with the narrative of the Kamal Haasan starrer. Now, the much-awaited sequel to the Karthi starrer is finally set to go on floors.

As per the latest updates, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has already devised a solid plan for his upcoming directorial ventures. The filmmaker, who is planning to extend his cinematic universe with more sequels and new installments, will kickstart the shooting of Kaithi 2 in 2023 itself. If the reports are to be believed, the much-awaited sequel which will once again feature Karthi as the celebrated character Dilli will go on floors exactly two months after the release of director Lokesh's ambitious project Leo, which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

For the unversed, Leo, which is touted to be the latest installment of Lokesh Cinematic Universe, is slated to hit the theatres on October 19, this year as an Ayudha Pooja special release. The latest updates suggest that the filmmaker and his team already developed a rough screenplay for Kaithi 2, and are planning to start the film's pre-production works right after the release of Thalapathy Vijay's film.

Lokesh Cinematic Universe

In a recent interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj made some exciting revelations about his grand plans for LCU films. It has been confirmed that Thalapathy Vijay is joining the universe with his film Leo, which will have a connection with the worlds of Kaithi and Vikram. An independent film is being planned for Suriya's character Rolex, from the Kamal Haasan starrer. The director also wishes to bring together all leading stars of the LCU films so far - including Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya, and Karthi, in the final installment of the franchise.