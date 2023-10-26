Kaithi 2: Makers ring in 4 years of first film asking fans to 'hold your expectations for lifetime settlement'

Kaithi, the second film for director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the first installment in the LCU franchise has clocked in 4 years since its release. The Karthi starrer which went on to become a huge success in the theaters and box office still remains the favorite of many film lovers and fans. Celebrating four years after the film hit the big screen, the makers of the film have put out a special BTS video from the first part’s filming and have also given an update about the second one.

Dilli to return soon?

The Kaithi BTS video gives everyone a special glimpse into the whole psyche and tone of the filming and how the camera crew with the Anbariv duo crafted some hard-hitting and engaging action sequences. Mostly for those who didn’t miss out on watching this in theaters, Kaithi is still fresh for its subtle and thrilling premise with an ex-convict Dilli returning after completing his jail term. His journey to go and meet his daughter is caught up in a battle between some gangsters and a police officer who is after their drug smuggling ring. Dilli stepping to save the day and get to his estranged daughter sets up the rest of the film.

Even though many did not expect it, this film later became the introductory film for the director’s cinematic universe, marking the birth of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) which as of now has three movies under its belt including Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo.

With the BTS video, the producers of the first film have instigated that Dilli will return for Kaithi 2. The first film which had Karthi in the leading role also had Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, and Dheena in pivotal roles. The film which had Sam CS for the music was visually captured by Sathyan Sooryan and edited by Philomin Raj.

Karthi’s next

Karthi was last seen in the Mani Ratnam movie Ponniyin Selvan I and II, playing a lead role in the story. Later, the actor was also seen in the Adhik Ravichandran film Mark Antony starring Vishal and SJ Suryah for a voice-over role, narrating the introduction.

Furthermore, Karthi will be hitting the big screens again this year with his 25th film Japan. The film is currently in its post-production stage, expected to have a release for Diwali this year. The film also recently released a new song called Touching Touching which was composed by GV Prakash Kumar with Karthi himself singing it.

