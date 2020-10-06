Kaithi actor Karthi and wife Ranjani all set to become parents for the second time

Actor Karthi and wife Ranjani are reportedly expecting their second child. The couple tied the knot in the year 2011.

The well known southern actor Karthi and wife Ranjani are expecting their second child. The couple tied the knot in the year 2011. The Kaithi actor and wife Ranjani welcomed their daughter named Umayaal in the year 2013. Now, the latest news update on the actor states that he and his wife are all set to become parents for the second time. On the work front, Karthi appeared as the lead actor. The film was helmed by ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film had a hard hitting script and the film proved to be a blockbuster flick. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans are now waiting for the actor to return to the silver screen with an interesting film. The latest news reports on the actor state that he and his wife are currently residing in Chennai. The couple could reportedly move back to Koundampalayam in the month of May. But, there is no confirmation on the news reports.

The southern actor Karthi will be seen in the upcoming film Sultan. This film as per news reports will feature the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will also reportedly feature in the upcoming film, Ponniyin Selvan, by ace filmmaker, Mani Ratnam. Karthi may also kick start filming for Mithran's next venture with Prince Pictures. The actor also has a film with director Muthaiah, state the news reports.

