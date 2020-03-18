Kaithi actor Karthi thanks government’s actions in preventing COVID 19

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kaithi actor Karthi, who will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, took to his Twitter space and thanked the government for its service at a time of Coronavirus outbreak.

Karthi, who was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Kaithi, took to his Twitter space and thanked the government, doctors nurses and their families for helping the country fight Coronavirus. He wrote on Twitter, “My sincere respects to the Govt., all institutions, especially doctors, nurses & their families who’re taking every precaution to protect us from #COVID19. I was still able to see people crowd at the beach. Let’s support the combined effort, stay at home& practice proper hygiene.”

On the work front, Karthi is currently busy with the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Media reports suggest that Karthi will be seen as Vandhiyathevan, who is the close aide of Chola king Arulmozhi Varman. The film also has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and in lead roles. Based on Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan by Kalki, the film is produced under the banner Lyca Productions.

My sincere respects to the Govt., all institutions, especially doctors, nurses & their families who’re taking every precaution to protect us from #COVID19. I was still able to see people crowd at the beach. Let’s support the combined effort, stay at home& practice proper hygiene. — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) March 18, 2020

The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued an order to keep the theaters and malls of the state closed until the end of this month. Several movies’ shootings and releases have been either postponed or delayed following the outbreak of Coronavirus and celebrities have been sending out awareness messages on social media. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with Heath Minister C Vijayabaskar has been urging people to avoid traveling to other states in the county as a preventative measure for the virus outbreak.

Credits :Twitter

Read More