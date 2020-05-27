Kaithi actor Karthi was the original choice to essay the lead in Shiva Nirvana's film Ninnu Kori?

The news reports suggest that Karthi stated during an interview that south director Shiva Nirvana had initially approached him to essay the lead in Ninnu Kori.

The latest news update about the Kaithi star Karthi state that he was indeed the original choice to play the lead in Ninnu Kori. The Shiva Nirvana film featured Natural Star Nani in the lead. The film was a successful venture, and the fans loved every aspect of the film. Now, news reports suggest that Karthi stated during an interview that the south director Shiva Nirvana had initially approached him to essay the lead in Ninnu Kori. Karthi further adds that he was very impressed by the film's narration and was going to sign the film.

But, later on due to certain reasons, he could not do the film. Finally, the Jersey star Nani was brought on board to play the lead character. Karthi has done many successful films and his venture with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj was a mega-hit. Karthi essayed a prisoner. The film was a thriller and featured Karthi in a never seen before look. Karthi essays a character named Dilli. This character is a prisoner who is on a journey to meet his daughter. But, that journey turns violent when an unexpected twist occurs in the film's storyline.

The director Lokesh Kanagaraj received a lot of appreciation for his film and the fans praised the film. The southern romance drama, Ninnu Kori brought the Gang Leader star Nani a lot of love from the fans and film audiences. Karthi will be seen next in the highly anticipated film called Sultan.

