Kaithi star Karthi criticises EIA 2020; Says it’s not development if it costs eco diversity

Karthi added the proposed changes to the EIA draft 2020 will give rise to a number of concerns regarding the environment.

Kollywood actor Karthi Sivakumar took to his Twitter space and spoke about his concerns over the proposal of the Environmental Impact Assessment 2020 (EIA draft 2020). He released a statement on Tuesday on behalf of his organisation, Uzhavan Foundation. In the statement, he strongly disagreed with the new draft and stated that it cannot be considered as development if it costs eco-diversity. He added that even the proposed changes to the EIA draft 2020 will give rise to a number of concerns regarding the environment.

In the statement, he also questioned why the drafts were put only in English and Hindi, and asked how millions of people with other native languages would understand the changes in the law. He also pointed out how an act or a law should be considered fair if it will ruin the concerns of the very common man, for whom such laws are formed in the first place. In the statement, he questioned several other aspects of the new proposal and encouraged people to learn the consequences of EIA 2020.

His statement read, “Setting up of heavy industries at the huge and irrecoverable cost of this ecological harmony cannot be construed as a measure of success and development. This endeavour will be seen as an exercise to systematically dismantle a promising future of our generations to come and this should not be heralded by a democratically elected government of our nation”. Other than this, Karthi has also shared several articles and news pieces which explain the EIA 2020 thoroughly. Also Read: Karthi to join hands with Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the film's second part?

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×