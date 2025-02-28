Kaiva OTT Release: Here’s when and where to watch Dhanveerah, Megha Shetty starrer Kannada action drama online

Based on true life, the film Kaiva was released theatrically back in December 2023. The movie opened to mixed and critical response from audiences, lauding its touching storyline which was set in the backdrop of a raging societal surrounding. And now the film is all set for its online debut on OTT.

When and where to watch Kaiva

Kannada action drama Kaiva is now all set to air online for fans to enjoy the real-life film on OTT. Well, fans of the movie can now stream it on SUN NXT.

Sharing a poster of the movie on their official IG account, the streaming giant wrote, “A storm is about to hit! #Kaiva streaming from tomorrow on #SunNXT.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Kaiva

The plotline of the movie is set in the volatile background of 1980s Bangalore, where a man named Kaiva comes to the city in search of work and ends up falling in love with Salma, who works as a typewriter.

However, their slowly churning love story goes through havoc after three goons misidentify Salma as the girlfriend of their rival and enemy named Govindanna assault her brutally, and end up disfiguring her face with an acid attack.

When Kaiva comes to know about it, he goes on a rampage and seeks out revenge from the three goons with help from Govindanna himself. In the meantime, he gets married to Salma, fulfilling his promise of love.

What follows is how Kaiva exacts revenge on the antagonists and seeks justice for his true love Salma, binding various emotions and a conquest for standing bold against the wrongdoings and menacing elements of society.

Cast and crew of Kaiva

The star cast of Kaiva includes Dhanveerah, Megha Shetty, Nanda, Raghu Shivmogga, Ugram Manju, Janvi Rayala, Karthik Jayaram and Dinakar Thoogudeepa in pivotal roles.

The movie is written and directed by Jayatheertha and is produced by Ravindra Kumar. Kaiva is bankrolled under Abhuvanasa Creations and its music has been crafted by B Ajaneesh Loknath.