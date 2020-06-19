  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Samantha Akkineni to Rana Daggubati, South celebs shower wishes on the actress

Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh among others shared lovely wishes for Kajal Aggarwal on her special day.
16218 reads Mumbai Updated: June 19, 2020 11:47 am
Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Samantha Akkineni to Rana Daggubati, South celebs shower wishes on the actressKaja Aggarwal Birthday: Samantha Akkineni to Rana Daggubati, South celebs shower wishes on the actress
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most successful South and Bollywood actresses, Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her 34th birthday, June 19. Kajal is receiving a lot of love and wishes from her fans across the country on social media. On the occasion of her birthday, many South celebrities took to Twitter to share their warm wishes for the gorgeous lady. Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh among others shared lovely wishes for Kajal Aggarwal on her special day. 

Samantha Akkineni, who is great friends with Kajal Aggarwal also took to Twitter and wished the birthday girl on her special day. She wrote, "Wishing the gorgeous, strong , fiercely independent and hard working @MsKajalAggarwal a very happy birthday Partying face Cupcake  ... she came,she saw ,she conquered .Princess#happybirthdaykajal." 

Rana Daggubati also wished his best friend Kajal on her birthday with a lovely throwback picture. Check it out below. 

Also Read: When Kajal Aggarwal took a bold step and flaunted her freckled skin 

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Jeffrey Gee Chin’s thriller flick, Mosagallu. The stunner are quite a few films lined up to release this year. She also has Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. After Trisha walked out of the project, the makes signed Kajal for the lead role in Chiranjeevi starrer. Kajal Aggarwal will also be a part of the John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga. 

Here's wishing Kajal Aggarwal, a very Happy Birthday! 

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Here’s a list of stars who made their Bollywood debut opposite the actor
From a backup dancer to a star: A look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s journey
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill’s shared surprising things about her love life
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: When the late actor spoke on nepotism, heartbreak, late mother
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement