Kajal Aggarwal Birthday: Samantha Akkineni to Rana Daggubati, South celebs shower wishes on the actress

One of the most successful South and Bollywood actresses, Kajal Aggarwal celebrates her 34th birthday, June 19. Kajal is receiving a lot of love and wishes from her fans across the country on social media. On the occasion of her birthday, many South celebrities took to Twitter to share their warm wishes for the gorgeous lady. Samantha Akkineni, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh among others shared lovely wishes for Kajal Aggarwal on her special day.

Samantha Akkineni, who is great friends with Kajal Aggarwal also took to Twitter and wished the birthday girl on her special day. She wrote, "Wishing the gorgeous, strong , fiercely independent and hard working @MsKajalAggarwal a very happy birthday Partying face Cupcake ... she came,she saw ,she conquered .Princess#happybirthdaykajal."

Rana Daggubati also wished his best friend Kajal on her birthday with a lovely throwback picture. Check it out below.

Wishing the gorgeous, strong , fiercely independent and hard working @MsKajalAggarwal a very happy birthday ... she came,she saw ,she conquered .#happybirthdaykajal — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 19, 2020

An actress & a friend who is so full of life, someone who is extremely hardworking & passionate about her craft. I’m so happy to launch the CDP for @MsKajalAggarwal Happy birthday Kaju

Designed by @akhilimz #HappyBirthdayKajal #TeamKajalism @kajaltrends @kajalismteamoff pic.twitter.com/KLsb90li42 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 18, 2020

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Jeffrey Gee Chin’s thriller flick, Mosagallu. The stunner are quite a few films lined up to release this year. She also has Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. After Trisha walked out of the project, the makes signed Kajal for the lead role in Chiranjeevi starrer. Kajal Aggarwal will also be a part of the John Abraham starrer Mumbai Saga.

Here's wishing Kajal Aggarwal, a very Happy Birthday!

