Kajal Agarwal joins sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2; Check details

Actor Kajal Agarwal took to her social media space and announced that she has joined the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2.

Actor Kajal Agarwal took to her Twitter space and announced that she has joined the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer and Shankar directorial Indian 2. Sharing a picture of her make up station, she wrote, “Super stoked to finally start filming for #Indian2 ! @shankarshanmugh @ikamalhaasan @LycaProductions”. It is to be noted that the shooting of the film was going on briskly for several months last year.

However, the shooting had to be halted due to Kamal Haasan’s surgery to his leg and he was advised by the doctors to rest for a while. Now that Kajal has joined the sets, it can be expected that there will be more news in the coming days. Some reports claim that Kajal Agarwal will be seen as a baddie in the film. While we all know that Kajal will be seen as an 80-year-old woman, this news came as a huge surprise.

According to a report in IndiaGlitz, Kajal will be seen as a woman who opposes Kamal Haasan starting from a young age.The report added that though there will be several other villains in the film Kajal is the main antagonist. Produced by Lyca Productions on a huge scale, Indian 2 has an ensemble of cast including Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Siddharth and Vivek. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music and R Rathnavelu is cranking the camera, while A Sreekar Prasad has been roped in for editing. Kajal recently occupied the headlines after her wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds, Singapore.

Those were words of wisdom from somebody who's actually worked very hard 15 YEARS of tremendous hardwork @MsKajalAggarwal PROUD of U

You deserve each and every bit of happiness & Success

We Love U KAJAL #KajalMadameTussauds PROUD Fans pic.twitter.com/f5s2Fx8JmI — The Kajal FC (@TheKajalFC) February 5, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More