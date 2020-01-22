Kajal Agarwal to play antagonist in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2? Find out

If media reports are to be believed, Kajal Agarwal will be seen playing the role of a baddie in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

The shooting of Shankar’s Indian 2 has been going on briskly for several months last year. It had to be halted due to Kamal Haasan’s surgery to his leg and he was advised by the doctors to rest for a while. While it was reported that the next schedule will take off in February, now new reports claim that Kajal Agarwal will be seen as a baddie in the film. While we all know that Kajal will be seen as an 80-year-old woman, this news comes as a huge surprise.

According to IndiaGlitz, Kajal will be seen as a woman who opposes Senapathy (Kamal Haasan). The report added that though there are several other villains in the film, Kajal is the main antagonist. Produced by Lyca Productions on a huge scale, Indian 2 has an ensemble of cast including Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Siddharth and Vivek. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music and R Rathnavelu is cranking the camera, while A Sreekar Prasad has been roped in for editing.

It is expected that the film’s shooting will be wrapped up by the end of this year, as the film is planned to hit the screens in early 2021. While the first installment of the movie was a vigilante film that dealt with Kamal Haasan's character's tryst with corruption, reports suggest that the second installment would be a political drama, considering Ulaganayagan's recent foray into politics.

Credits :Indiaglitz

