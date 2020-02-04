Kajal Aggarwal's wax statue to be unveiled in Singapore’s Madame Tussauds on THIS date

In an exciting news for the fans of Kajal Aggarwal, a wax statue of the sizzling beauty is all set to be unveiled in Madame Tussauds, Singapore. Reportedly, Kajal will be present at the statue unveiling, which will happen on February 5, 2020. With this statue, Kajal has joined the elite list of actors who have wax statues at Madame Tussauds. It should be noted that only a few Kollywood actors have their statues at the wax museum.

On the work front, Kajal has been roped in to play a key role in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. Media reports suggest that Kajal will be seen as a woman who opposes Kamal Haasan in the film. Though there will be several other villains in the Shankar directorial, Kajal will be the main antagonist reportedly. Produced by Lyca Productions on a huge budget, Indian 2 has an ensemble of cast including Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, Siddharth and Vivek. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music.

In the film, Kajal will be seen as an 85-year-old woman. It is being reported that she will be seen as someone who will be opposing Kamal Haasan even when they were young. Kamal Haasan also recently shot for the film called Indian 2 at the Rajahmundry Central Jail. Kamal Haasan also recently shot for the film called Indian 2 at the Rajahmundry Central Jail. Following a minor operation, the shooting was halted. It is expected that the makers will resume the shooting soon.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal flashes her beaming smile as she opts for a nerdy look in her latest PHOTO