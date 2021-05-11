Kajal Aggarwal accessorises her polo neck & pant set with a giant ring and earrings to create a standout look

The epitome of grace and elegance, Kajal Aggarwal has time and again proved that her unconventional style is whimsical and free-spirited.

South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal never disappoints us with her fashion choices. She is among a very few actresses down South who can pull off any look with ease and confidence. The epitome of grace and elegance, Kajal Aggarwal has time and again proved that her unconventional style is whimsical and free-spirited. The actress recently shared throwback photos of herself slaying in a polo neck and pant set by 'A Humming Way', and we are all hearts. Kajal Aggarwal made a strong sartorial statement by accessorising her polo neck top and pant set with a giant ring and earrings my Misho designs.

Take cues from Kajal Aggarwal on how to ace this cool jewellery trend like a boss. Sharing these photos on Instagram, Kajal wrote, "#throwbacktogettingdressed." Raashii Khanna was quick to comment on Kajal's latest post. She wrote, "Don’t we all miss the good old days.." To this, Kajal replied, "@raashiikhanna absolutely! Soon though...hope you and the fam are all good." Well, Kajal has time and again proved that she has got flawless and personal style statement.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film is being helmed by Siva Koratala and it also stars Ram Charan in an important role. Pooja Hegde plays a cameo in the film.

It is produced by Matinee Entertainment and Konidela Production Company. Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers have postponed the film's release date from May 13 and are expected to announce the new one very soon.

