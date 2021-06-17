  1. Home
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu break the quarantine blues by working out together; See PHOTO

Recently Kajal made the headlines after she said in an interview that her family has been very supportive for her career and that she would stop acting if her husband asks her to do so.
Every now and then, during several occasions, Kajal Aggarwal shares photos with her husband Gautam Kitchlu while giving us a glance on their life. On one such occasion, Kajal has shared a photo collage which has her and her husband as they workout together during this time of pandemic. Before this, Kajal shared a photo with her husband as they both shared an adorable moment together.

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her husband Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 last year in a private and elegant ceremony in Mumbai. Ever since her wedding, Kajal has been giving us updates about her whereabouts via social media. Recently, she said in an interview that her family has been very supportive for her career and that she would stop acting if her husband asks her to do so.

Kajal will be next seen in the upcoming highly anticipated film with megastar Chiranjeevi titled Acharya. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is one of the highly anticipated movies of Tollywood. Kajal also has in her kitty two Kollywood films, Indian 2 and Hey Sinamika. Indian 2’s shooting process is halted and the makers have not yet settled down the issues with director Shankar. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh as a leading lady. On the other hand, Hey Sinamika is directed by choreographer Brinda Master. It has Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari too in the lead roles.

