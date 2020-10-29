Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu to host a party for friends after exchanging vows?

Meanwhile, Gautam has been sharing a few glimpses from his pre-wedding ceremonies with Kajal Aggarwal.

Kajal Aggarwal will tie the knot with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th in Mumbai and a few photos from the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies have surfaced online. Kajal also shared a beautiful photo of herself flaunting Mehendi and looked gorgeous in an Anita Dongre outfit. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, the wedding will be attended only by a few guests and reportedly, the couple will host an after-party for their close friends post exchanging vows in the evening. Also, a wedding reception for her Tollywood friends will be held in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the Mehendi ceremony took place yesterday at actress' house in Mumbai followed by Haldi event today and Sangeet with the wedding tomorrow.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got engaged this year and had been dating for about two years. Kajal shared the first photos of her with Gautam on the occasion of Dussehra. "Happy Dussehra from us to you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched," she said in the Instagram post. Meanwhile, releasing a statement about her marriage to Mumbai-based businessman, Kajal Aggarwal said, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families."

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's Mehendi Ceremony: Bride to be looks radiant in a simple and elegant Anita Dongre outfit

Meanwhile, Gautam has been sharing a few glimpses from pre-wedding ceremonies. He shared a few photos from Puja that took place today. He also shared about them moving to a new home post their wedding.

On the work front, Kajal will be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, the film also stars Rakul Preet Singh. The bride-to-be will also be seen sharing the screenspace with Vishnu Manchu in the forthcoming Hollywood-Indian project Mosagallu.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×