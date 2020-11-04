Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu look regal as they pose during their housewarming rituals; See PHOTO

Gautam Kitchlu took to his Instagram space and shared a new photo with Kajal Aggarwal from their housewarming.

Newly weds Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have been making the headlines ever since Kajal announced her engagement. Now, Gautam has posted a photo on his Instagram space and shared a photo with his bride as they are performing a housewarming ritual. In the photo, the couple can be seen in matching ethnic outfit as they smile and pose for a photo. It has come as a visual treat to the fans and followers of the couple.

Sharing the photo, Gautam wrote, “Celebrating new beginnings. So grateful for the blessings of the past week, my incredible wife and our new home.” Kajal Aggarwal and Gautham Kitchlu tied the knot in a simple yet elegant wedding with close friends and family on October 30. Photos and videos of the couple from the wedding and Haldi ceremony were shared widely by their fans and followers across all social media platforms.

Earlier last month, Kajal announced her engagement with the Mumbai-based businessman. She also made the headlines when she flaunted her engagement ring on social media. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be next seen with Megastar Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film is one of the most awaited ones in Tollywood. She also has a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika, where she will share the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari and Dulquer Salmaan.

