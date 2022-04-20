Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu name their son 'Neil Kitchlu'; Nisha maasi pens a heartfelt note
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have named their bundle of joy, Neil Kitchlu. Kajal's sister and actress Nisha Aggarwal revealed the name of the newborn on Instagram alongside a heartfelt note congratulating the new parents.
Kajal's husband Gautam thanked everyone for showering their newborn baby with love and blessings.
Credits: Instagram
