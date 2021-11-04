Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu pose for a romantic picture after attending Diwali puja with family

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu attended Diwali puja today at Aggarwal's and they looked stunning together. As Diwali marks new beginnings, the couple started their day by taking blessings of the lord. One can see, Kajal and Gautam performing puja while the other picture sees them giving a romantic pose.

The Acharya actress also enjoys bursting noiseless firecrackers with her nephew and it is all things cute. This is their first Diwali together and the couple is enjoying every bit of this festive season. Recently, as they completed one year of their marriage, Kajal penned a heartwarming note for husband Gautam Kitch on Instagram.

She wrote, "I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night “are you awake? I need to show you this dog video” Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU! @kitchlug."

Take a look:

Kajal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kajal and Gautam are expecting their first child. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

On the professional front, Kajal is waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film directed by Siva Koratala also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

She also has Indian 2, Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari and Hindi film Uma.