Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu pose for a romantic picture after attending Diwali puja with family

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Nov 04, 2021 05:15 PM IST  |  8.8K
   
Kajal Aggarwal Gautam Kitchlu Diwali
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu pose for a romantic picture after attending Diwali puja with family
Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu attended Diwali puja today at Aggarwal's and they looked stunning together. As Diwali marks new beginnings, the couple started their day by taking blessings of the lord. One can see, Kajal and Gautam performing puja while the other picture sees them giving a romantic pose. 

The Acharya actress also enjoys bursting noiseless firecrackers with her nephew and it is all things cute. This is their first Diwali together and the couple is enjoying every bit of this festive season. Recently, as they completed one year of their marriage, Kajal penned a heartwarming note for husband Gautam Kitch on Instagram. 

She wrote, "I love you even when you whisper in the middle of the night “are you awake? I need to show you this dog video” Happy 1st anniversary from the best thing that ever happened to YOU! @kitchlug." 

Take a look: 

kajal_aggarwal_gautam_kitchlu_diwali_puja.jpg
kajal_aggarwal_gautam_kitchlu_diwali.jpg
kajal_aggarwal_with_nephew_diwali.jpg

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna beams with joy in Diwali selfies; Shares an important message 

Kajal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on October 30th, 2020, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kajal and Gautam are expecting their first child. However, the couple is yet to make an official announcement about the same. 

On the professional front, Kajal is waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film directed by Siva Koratala also stars Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

She also has Indian 2, Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari and Hindi film Uma. 

Advertisement

Credits: Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹2,499.00
₹2,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/additional Exchange Offers

Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/addit...

₹10,999.00
₹13,999.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & Spo2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor & 5 Atm Water Resistance(sandy Cream)

Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watc...

₹3,499.00
₹7,990.00 (56%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹199.00
₹899.00 (78%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Tecno Spark 7t(jewel Blue, 4gb Ram, 64gb Storage) 6000 Mah Battery| 48 Mp Ai Dual Rear Camera

Tecno Spark 7t(jewel Blue, 4gb Ram, 64gb Storage) 6000 Mah Battery| 48 Mp Ai Dua...

₹8,499.00
₹10,999.00 (23%)
 Buy Now
View All