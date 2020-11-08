  1. Home
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s enjoy honeymoon in Maldives; See PHOTOS

In the photos, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu can be seen having a whale of a time in the Maldives. Though they have not shared the photos on social media, they still found their way to the internet.
35945 reads Mumbai
Kajal Aggarwal has been making the headlines ever since she announced her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. They both tied the knot in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony in Mumbai. Photos of the couple after and before the marriage are making the rounds on social media. Now, a new set of photos are floating online, and it is understood that the newlyweds are enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives. Though neither of them has shared it on their social media space, the photos made their way to the internet.

In the photos, the couple can be seen having a whale of a time during their vacation. While Kajal can be seen in a glamorous red dress and a hat, Gautam can be seen in a white tee and shorts. They both can be seen near the beach in the Maldives. Gautam is a Mumbai based businessman and they both recently shared photos from their house warming ceremony in Mumbai.

See the photos here:

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant in post wedding glow in these latest PHOTOS; See post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has a line up of Tollywood and Kollywood films in her kitty. She will be seen playing the leading lady in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. With Chiranjeevi, the actress has Acharya, where she will be seen playing the leading lady. She also has in her kitty, a Kollywood film titled Hey Sinamina, where she will be sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is directed by choreographer Brinda Master.

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

=)

Anonymous 1 hour ago

They seem to be more posing for pics than enjoying . BTW who's clicking these pics of them together.did they take a photographer with them.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kangana is a Queen. To be able to marry her a guy needs to have some gutts.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

already shared in kajal's instagram

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Every Indian actress is getting married except for the forever-bridesmaid Hangana Ranaut. Lol

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Haha true. Katrina & sushmita ki bhi shadi ho jayegi aur Hagna Bhanawat akeli reh jayegi.

