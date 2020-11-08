Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s enjoy honeymoon in Maldives; See PHOTOS

In the photos, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu can be seen having a whale of a time in the Maldives. Though they have not shared the photos on social media, they still found their way to the internet.

Kajal Aggarwal has been making the headlines ever since she announced her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. They both tied the knot in an intimate yet beautiful ceremony in Mumbai. Photos of the couple after and before the marriage are making the rounds on social media. Now, a new set of photos are floating online, and it is understood that the newlyweds are enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives. Though neither of them has shared it on their social media space, the photos made their way to the internet.

In the photos, the couple can be seen having a whale of a time during their vacation. While Kajal can be seen in a glamorous red dress and a hat, Gautam can be seen in a white tee and shorts. They both can be seen near the beach in the Maldives. Gautam is a Mumbai based businessman and they both recently shared photos from their house warming ceremony in Mumbai.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has a line up of Tollywood and Kollywood films in her kitty. She will be seen playing the leading lady in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. With Chiranjeevi, the actress has Acharya, where she will be seen playing the leading lady. She also has in her kitty, a Kollywood film titled Hey Sinamina, where she will be sharing the screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is directed by choreographer Brinda Master.

