Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu take their first dose of COVID 19 vaccine; SEE PHOTOS

Kajal Aggarwal along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu took her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today and also urged everyone to take their whenever possible.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccine for the age group of 18 has started and a lot of celebs are seen rushing to take their first jab. South and Bollywood beauty Kajal Aggarwal along with her husband Gautam Kitchlu took her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today and also urged everyone to take their whenever possible. Kajal took to social media and shared a few photos of herself posing happily after getting the vaccine at a private hospital in Mumbai. Many other celebs like Simran, Arun Vijay, Sakshi Agarwal have taken their first jab.

Sharing a photo recently, Simran stated that she took her first jab and urged everyone to do so. She wrote, "Parents want to do everything possible to make sure their children are healthy and protected from preventable diseases. Vaccination is the best way to do that. I got my first shot of Vaccine. Please do your part for all your loved ones around you."

Arun Vijay, on the other hand, Tweeted, "Got vaccinated!! With the world facing these dark times, it is our social responsibility to act wise. Please follow the safety guidelines, get vaccinated and stay home to stay safe!."

With the world facing these dark times, it is our social responsibility to act wise. Please follow the safety guidelines, get vaccinated and stay home to stay safe! #CovidVaccineIndia#GetVaccinated #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/KdizrVv4gi — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) May 6, 2021

I got my first shot of Vaccine. Please do your part for all your loved ones around you.#vaccinated #GetVaccinatedASAP pic.twitter.com/xf7cXqmTl3 — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. The film is directed by Siva Koratala and it also stars Ram Charan in an important role. Acharya also has Pooja Hegde in a cameo.

