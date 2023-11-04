Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu turn heads at Mumbai airport; WATCH

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, were recently seen at Mumbai's bustling airport. Renowned for their endearing connections, the pair charmed spectators by smiling for the photographers.

The Thuppaki actress looked elegant in a sleek black jumpsuit and a matching black tote bag. She finished her ensemble with chic golden-framed eyeglasses, opting for a natural, makeup-free look that highlighted her bright smile.

Gautam Kitchlu, on the other hand, wore an all-black outfit with a white hat and sneakers. He wore a sling laptop bag and black sunglasses to complete his casual look. Before heading to the airport, the couple happily posed for the photographers.

Check out the airport video of Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu below

More about Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's love story blossomed, culminating in a heartwarming wedding ceremony in Mumbai. On October 30, 2020, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu exchanged vows in Mumbai, marking the beginning of their journey as husband and wife. Radiant and elegant, the Singham star donned a red Anamika Khanna lehenga adorned with intricate Kashmiri resham work. Their wedding was a testament to understated elegance, celebrating their love amidst the challenges of the ongoing pandemic.

In January 2022, the Ghosty fame joyfully announced her pregnancy, expressing her excitement about welcoming a new member into their family. Gautam Kitchlu joined in the celebration, sharing heartwarming pictures from their New Year's festivities.

Their journey into parenthood commenced, and on April 19, 2022, the couple welcomed their baby boy, Neil Kitchlu, filling their hearts with gratitude and immeasurable joy.

Upcoming movie of Kajal Aggarwal

In May 2023, Kajal Aggarwal graced the screen in the Tamil horror comedy, Karungaapiyam. The acclaimed actress made a triumphant return to the Telugu film industry with the recent release of the action-packed drama Bhagavanth Kesari, where she shares the screen with superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Anticipation is high for her role in Indian 2, one of Tamil cinema's most-awaited projects. This social thriller reunites Kajal Aggarwal with renowned actor Kamal Haasan and master filmmaker S Shankar, promising an enthralling cinematic experience slated for release in 2024.

Additionally, in the forthcoming investigative thriller, Sathyabhama, Kajal Aggarwal will reprise her role as a dedicated police officer, reaffirming her versatility and captivating performances in the world of entertainment.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia shares an adorable workout video with THIS man; Deets inside