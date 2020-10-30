Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu Wedding: Inside photos and videos from Haldi ceremony light up the internet

Here's everything to look at from Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's wedding festivities.

After Mehendi and Haldi ceremony, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are set for their sangeet and wedding. The sangeet and wedding ceremony will take place today in Mumbai, and will be attended only by the family members. Kajal is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life and fans can't wait for the beautiful photos of the couple as they will become man and wife in just a few hours from now. Meanwhile, the photos and videos of Kajal Aggarwal from the pre-wedding ceremonies are magical and too beautiful to miss.

Mehendi Ceremony: For her Mehendi ceremony, the Magadheera actress picked a simple sharara set from Anita Dongre. She completed her look with a pair of chandbalis and simple hairdo in a braid. She looked pretty and the wedding glow clearly reflected in this photo as she flaunted her beautiful Heena art.

Haldi ceremony: For another pre-wedding ceremony, the Singham actress wore a lemon yellow cut sleeve kurta with printed orange flowers. She completed her look with heavy dainty floral earrings and a matching maang tikka. A few videos and photos of the actress enjoying and dancing her heart out have surfaced on social media. Kajal looks the happiest bride ever and we love how she has kept all things simple yet elegant. In one of the moments, Kajal can be seen showered with love by her mum-in-law. Check it out below.



Who is Gautam Kitchlu: Kajal's life partner is a Mumbai-based businessman, founder of Discern Living, an e-commerce platform for interior design and home decor solutions.



To a new house: The couple is moving to their new place in Mumbai and Gautam shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram account.

Kajal's first photos with Gautam Kitchlu on IG: On the occasion of Dussehra, Kajal shared a few photos with her man and captioned it, “Happy Dussehra from us to you!”

Kajal's official statement on her work post-wedding: "I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support."

