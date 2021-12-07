Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's latest cosy photo from their holiday screams 'couple goals'
Rumours are doing the rounds that the couple is expecting their first child together. However, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have not yet made any official announcement. It is also speculated that the actress has informed the same to the makers of her upcoming Telugu outing, Acharya and has asked the team to wrap her scenes before she takes off for her maternity leave. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya will also see Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in lead. Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Mumbai Saga with John Abraham as the protagonist.
The Singham star tied the knot with her long time boyfriend on October 30 2020 in Mumbai. The wedding had garnered a lot of media attention and the couple has been giving a glimpse of their lives via social media ever since.
Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal's floral off shoulder ruffle dress is PERFECT for your next date night; Yay or Nay?