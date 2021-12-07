Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's latest cosy photo from their holiday screams 'couple goals'

Kajal Aggarwal is presently spending some quality time with husband Gautam Kitchlu. The entrepreneur took to Instagram to share some adorable pics from their vacation in Lonavla. Sharing the photos on social media, Gautum Kitchlu wrote, “When your motto is to work hard, travel harder; quick escapades make for perfectly relaxed weekends full of family, friends, fun and glee @villasbychandralok”. Fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons and claimed that the two were ‘couple goals’. The duo is often seen sharing adorable pictures with each other and their family members on the social media platform.

Rumours are doing the rounds that the couple is expecting their first child together. However, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu have not yet made any official announcement. It is also speculated that the actress has informed the same to the makers of her upcoming Telugu outing, Acharya and has asked the team to wrap her scenes before she takes off for her maternity leave. Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya will also see Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in lead. Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Mumbai Saga with John Abraham as the protagonist.

The Singham star tied the knot with her long time boyfriend on October 30 2020 in Mumbai. The wedding had garnered a lot of media attention and the couple has been giving a glimpse of their lives via social media ever since.