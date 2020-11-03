Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu's marriage proposal: Newlywed reveals it wasn't with all of the jazz

Kajal Aggarwal revealed that she met Gautam Kitchlu through a common friend. Read to know more.

Kajal Aggarwal got married to her fiance Gautam Kitchlu in Mumbai on October 30 and the first photos of the newlyweds managed to light up the internet. Post the wedding, Kajal also penned a beautiful note for her husband that is setting major couples goals. Sharing their beautiful wedding moment, the new bride captioned it, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you." While their wedding is still the talk of the town, not many know about their love story and how they met each other.

In a recent interview, Kajal revealed that she met Gautam Kitchlu through a common friend. The couple was friends for seven years before dating each other for three years. Gautam and Kajal instantly hit it off. Speaking to Vogue, the Singham actress also shared how Gautam's marriage proposal to her was not all the jazz.

She said, "Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him!."

Meanwhile, Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal shared a beautiful moment of them together from the wedding and it is too adorable for words. Check it out.

