Kajal Aggarwal and her fiance Gautam Kitchlu's unseen throwback photo is all about love and togetherness

We have got our hands on unseen romantic photos of Kajal Aggarwal and her fiance Gautam Kitchlu.

Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with fiance Gautam Kitchlu on October 30 and it is going to be a private affair. The wedding will take place in Mumbai and will be attended only by their immediate families. After months of speculations, Kajal finally confirmed her relationship today with Gautam Kitchlu and congratulations are in order. The actress' close friends like Samantha Akkineni, Hansika Motwani, Mehreen and others have already sent heartfelt wishes to her as he begins a new journey and a bond of forever with Mumbai based businessman Gautam Kitchlu.

Meanwhile, we have got our hands on unseen romantic photos of the couple. One can see in the throwback picture, Kajal and Gautam give a romantic pose and speaks louder about their strong relationship. Clearly, the couple knew each other from years and finally, after much reports about her wedding, Kajal has made it official. Don't they look adorable together? The picture is all about love, strong relationship and lifetime of togetherness.

Meanwhile, confirming her marriage with Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering un on in spirit. I thank you all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey."

Last year, during a chat show, Kajal had revealed that she is planning to get married soon and finally, the right time has arrived. After Rana Daggubati, this is going to be another big celebrity wedding that everyone is looking forward to. Also, it is the first celebrity wedding to take place in Mumbai since the lockdown.

