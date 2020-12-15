Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu receive a warm welcome by Chiranjeevi on Acharya sets; SEE PICS

Chiranjeevi welcomed the couple with a bouquet of red roses and the newlyweds also celebrated by cutting the cake on the sets of Acharya.

Kajal Aggarwal has finally joined the sets of Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya in Hyderabad. The actress landed to the city recently with her husband Gautam Kitchlu and a few photos of the couple receiving a warm welcome on the sets of the film have surfaced on social media. Post her wedding, Kajal finally resumes work and has been accompanied by her husband. One can see in the photos, the megastar welcomed the couple with a bouquet of red roses and the newlyweds also celebrated by cutting the cake. Reportedly, Gautam will be in Hyderabad for a few days with Kajal before heading back to Mumbai.

The South and Bollywood beauty has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi in Acharya. The stunner replaced Trisha Krishna after the latter walked out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal has earlier worked with Chiranjeevi in the film Khaidi No 150. Acharya is being directed by Koratala Siva and is touted to be a commercial drama. The makers have resumed the shoot after months of delay due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, check out Kajal and Gautam's photos below:

Talking about the newlyweds, Gautam and Kajal got married on October 30 in Mumbai. The wedding was attended only by their family members.

As Kajal’s family is Punjabi and Gautam’s is Kashmiri, they had a Telugu touch to their wedding, as a "tribute" to their connection with south India. "In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India!” Kajal wrote on Instagram.

Credits :Twitter

