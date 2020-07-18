Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh slash their remuneration for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2?

It should be noted that recent reports had that Kajal Aggarwal had cut down her remuneration for her film with Chiranjeevi titled Acharya.

At a time when several actors and technicians are announcing that they would reduce their remuneration to help production companies combat the pandemic situation, a new report has now come up stating that Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh have decided to slash their salaries for their upcoming film Indian 2. Directed by Shankar, Indian 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and it has Kamal Haasan as the lead actor.

The film also stars Siddharth in a key role. It should be noted that recent reports had that Kajal Aggarwal had cut down her remuneration for her film with Chiranjeevi titled Acharya. However, no official statement has been made by the actors regarding the same. Indian 2 is a sequel of 1996 film Indian, which narrated a story of a freedom fighter’s rage against corruption in the society. Recently, the film made the headlines after it was rumoured that the makers were planning to drop it.

However, an official confirmation was made by the makers that the shooting will be resumed as soon as the COVID-19 situation is contained. It should be noted that the film has been facing a lot of troubles. Kamal Haasan had to undergo a knee surgery due to which the film’s shooting was halted in the earlier stage. Next, the film’s earlier production house backed off and it was taken over by Lyca productions. Three crew members lost their lives on the sets of Indian 2 after a crane in the property came down crashing.

