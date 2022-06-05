Kajal Aggarwal 'is back to digital love' amidst rising COVID-19 cases; Shares a no-filter photo with her son

Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently enjoying motherhood for the first time with her son Neil Kitchlu keeps dropping glimpses of her daily life on social media, and her fans can not get enough of it. As India once again struggles with the rapid increase in the cases of COVID-19, everyone has gone back to talking with their loved ones through virtual mediums.

Kajal Aggarwal also recently conducted a video call with her family. She posted a screenshot on Instagram of chit-chatting with her dad Vinay Agarwal and mother, Suman Agarwal. The star's sister Nisha Agarwal was also a part of the call. However, the special appearance was made by little Neil, making the picture adorable.

Check out the picture below:

A couple of days ago, Nisha Aggarwal dropped a photograph holding her newborn baby boy Neil. Sharing, the photo on social media, she wrote, "#Sukoon @kajalaggarwalofficial just send my bundle quickly to me."

We would like to mention here that the actress has not yet revealed her baby's face to the world. Coming to her work, Kajal Aggarwal is currently on break on that front and is spending all her time with Neil and her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kajal Aggarwal shared the cutest picture of her little bundle of joy. In the photo, she was seen lying down on the bed, and her son was on top of her, lying down on her chest. In the post, the actress talked about the moment she had held her baby in her arms for the first time, and how her life changed for the batter after the baby.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the romantic tale, Hey Sinamika. The remake of the 2008 film, Argentine film Un Novio Para Mi Mujer, Hey Sinamika was out in the cinema halls on 3 March this year. Now, it remains to be seen what the star has in store for us next.

Also Read: Virata Parvam Trailer OUT: Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer is the story of honesty, love and adventure